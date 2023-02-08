Bunge: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Bunge Ltd. (BG) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $336 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had net income of $2.21 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, were $3.24 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.19 per share.

The agribusiness and food company posted revenue of $16.66 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.61 billion, or $10.51 per share. Revenue was reported as $67.23 billion.

Bunge shares have declined almost 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased slightly in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BG