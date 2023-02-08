Farmer Brothers: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHLAKE, Texas (AP) — NORTHLAKE, Texas (AP) — Farmer Brothers Co. (FARM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $13.6 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Northlake, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 73 cents.

The coffee and tea company posted revenue of $132.7 million in the period.

