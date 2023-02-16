IsoRay: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — IsoRay Inc. (ISR) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.9 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Richland, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.

The isotope-based medical products maker posted revenue of $1.8 million in the period.



