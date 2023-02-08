CCA: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Corrections Corp. of America (CXW) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The Brentwood, Tennessee-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $49.1 million, or 42 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $24.4 million, or 21 cents per share.

The prison operator, based in Brentwood, Tennessee, posted revenue of $471.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $165.2 million. Revenue was reported as $1.85 billion.

CCA expects full-year funds from operations to be $1.35 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CXW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CXW