Brooks: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHELMSFORD, Mass. (AP) — CHELMSFORD, Mass. (AP) — Azenta, Inc. (AZTA) on Wednesday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $11.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Chelmsford, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 12 cents per share.

The supplier to semiconductor manufacturers posted revenue of $178.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in March, Brooks expects its results to range from a loss of 4 cents per share to earnings of 4 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $156 million to $171 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Brooks shares have dropped slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $56.22, a decrease of 37% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AZTA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AZTA