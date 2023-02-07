Delta Apparel: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Delta Apparel Inc. (DLA) on Tuesday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $3.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 51 cents per share.

The maker of branded and private-label apparel posted revenue of $107.3 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DLA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DLA