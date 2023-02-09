YRC: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Yellow Corporation (YELL) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Overland Park, Kansas-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $1.2 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $21.8 million, or 42 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $5.24 billion.

