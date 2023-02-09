Onto Innovation: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $66.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.34. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.57 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.34 per share.

The maker of semiconductor manufacturing equipment posted revenue of $253.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $223.3 million, or $4.49 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.01 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Onto Innovation expects its per-share earnings to range from 80 cents to 95 cents.

