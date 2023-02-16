Procore Technologies: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CARPINTERIA, Calif. (AP) — CARPINTERIA, Calif. (AP) — Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) on Thursday reported a loss of $71.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Carpinteria, California-based company said it had a loss of 51 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 14 cents per share.

The construction management software posted revenue of $202.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $190.3 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $286.9 million, or $2.10 per share. Revenue was reported as $720.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Procore Technologies said it expects revenue in the range of $202 million to $204 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $895 million to $900 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PCOR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PCOR