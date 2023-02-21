Tri Pointe: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (AP) — INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (AP) — Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) on Tuesday reported profit of $203 million in its fourth quarter.

The Incline Village, Nevada-based company said it had profit of $1.98 per share.

The home builder posted revenue of $1.51 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.5 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $576.1 million, or $5.54 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.29 billion.

