Cabot: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — Cabot Corp. (CBT) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $54 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Boston-based company said it had net income of 93 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 98 cents per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $965 million in the period.

Cabot expects full-year revenue in the range of $6.3 million to $6.8 million.

Cabot shares have increased roughly 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $72.68, an increase of almost 5% in the last 12 months.

