TC Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY ALBERTA, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY ALBERTA, Alberta (AP) — TC Energy Corporation (TRP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.05 billion in its fourth quarter.

The Calgary Alberta, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of $1.05 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 82 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The energy infrastructure company posted revenue of $2.98 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $575.4 million, or 49 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $11.52 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRP