Camtek: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel (AP) — MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel (AP) — Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $21.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Migdal Haemek, Israel-based company said it had profit of 45 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 50 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The maker of automatic optical inspection and process enhancement systems posted revenue of $82.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $82 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $79.9 million, or $1.66 per share. Revenue was reported as $320.9 million.

Camtek shares have risen 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 28% in the last 12 months.

