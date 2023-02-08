Cardiovascular Systems: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.9 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the St. Paul, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

The medical device developer posted revenue of $61.5 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $63.2 million.

