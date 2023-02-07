Carlisle: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Carlisle Cos. Inc. (CSL) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $174.2 million.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had net income of $3.33 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.92 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.86 per share.

The diversified manufacturer posted revenue of $1.45 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $924 million, or $17.56 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.59 billion.

