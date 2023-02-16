CBIZ: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — CBIZ Inc. (CBZ) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Independence, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 21 cents per share.

The provider of outsourced business services posted revenue of $295 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $105.4 million, or $2.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.41 billion.

CBIZ expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.36 to $2.41 per share.

CBIZ shares have climbed 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 22% in the last 12 months.

