CDW: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — CDW Corp. (CDW) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $287.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lincolnshire, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $2.09. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were $2.50 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.45 per share.

The information technology company posted revenue of $5.44 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.15 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.11 billion, or $8.13 per share. Revenue was reported as $23.75 billion.

CDW shares have increased 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 4% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CDW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CDW