Centene: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) — Centene Corp. (CNC) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $213 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The St. Louis-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 86 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 87 cents per share.

The healthcare company posted revenue of $35.56 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $35.59 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.2 billion, or $2.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $144.55 billion.

Centene expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.25 to $6.40 per share.

