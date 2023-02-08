Ceragon: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROSH HA AYIN, Israel (AP) — ROSH HA AYIN, Israel (AP) — Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rosh Ha Ayin, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and stock option expense, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The provider of wireless backhaul services posted revenue of $75.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $7.4 million, or 9 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $295.2 million.

Ceragon expects full-year revenue in the range of $325 million to $345 million.

