CF: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $860 million.

The Deerfield, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $4.35 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.13 per share.

The fertilizer maker posted revenue of $2.61 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.81 billion.

CF shares have fallen slightly since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 8%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $85.01, an increase of 18% in the last 12 months.

