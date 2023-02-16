Cohu: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

POWAY, Calif. (AP) — POWAY, Calif. (AP) — Cohu Inc. (COHU) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $21.6 million.

The Poway, California-based company said it had profit of 45 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 70 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The maker of semiconductor test equipment posted revenue of $191.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $96.8 million, or $1.98 per share. Revenue was reported as $812.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COHU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COHU