Costamare: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MONACO (AP) — MONACO (AP) — Costamare Inc. (CMRE) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $194.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the company said it had profit of $1.53. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 61 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $265.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $555 million, or $4.26 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.11 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMRE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMRE