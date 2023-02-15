Enhabit: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $7.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and non-recurring costs, were 32 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The provider of home health and hospice services posted revenue of $275.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $268.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $62.5 million, or $1.26 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.08 billion.

Enhabit expects full-year earnings in the range of 50 cents to 89 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion.

