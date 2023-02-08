Frontier Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AP NEWS
    February 8, 2023 GMT

    DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $40 million.

    The Denver-based company said it had profit of 18 cents per share.

    The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

    The discount airline posted revenue of $906 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $941.6 million.

    For the year, the company reported a loss of $37 million, or 17 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.33 billion.

