DT Midstream: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DETROIT (AP) — DT Midstream Inc. (DTM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $85 million.

On a per-share basis, the Detroit-based company said it had net income of 88 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 93 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 95 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported profit of $370 million, or $3.81 per share.

DT Midstream expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.50 to $3.66 per share.

