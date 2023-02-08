DHT Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $62 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 38 cents per share.

The independent oil tanker company posted revenue of $167.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $116.7 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $61.5 million, or 37 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $264.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DHT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DHT