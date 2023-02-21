Dillard’s: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Dillard’s Inc. (DDS) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $289.2 million.

The Little Rock, Arkansas-based company said it had profit of $16.89 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains and non-recurring gains, came to $14.50 per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $2.13 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.11 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $891.6 million, or $50.81 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.87 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DDS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DDS