Eaton: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Eaton Corp. PLC (ETN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $721 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had net income of $1.80. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.06 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.04 per share.

The power management company posted revenue of $5.38 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.31 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.46 billion, or $6.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $20.75 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Eaton expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.72 to $1.82. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.06.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.04 to $8.44 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ETN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ETN