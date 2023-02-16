Ducommun: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Ducommun Inc. (DCO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $8.1 million.

The Santa Ana, California-based company said it had net income of 65 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 85 cents per share.

The aerospace industry supplier posted revenue of $188.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $28.8 million, or $2.33 per share. Revenue was reported as $712.5 million.

