AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

    Employers Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

    February 16, 2023 GMT

    RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — Employers Holdings Inc. (EIG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $47.2 million.

    The Reno, Nevada-based company said it had profit of $1.72 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.25 per share.

    The provider of workers-compensation insurance posted revenue of $221.8 million in the period.

    For the year, the company reported profit of $48.4 million, or $1.75 per share. Revenue was reported as $713.5 million.

    _____

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EIG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EIG

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.