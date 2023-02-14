EnLink Midstream: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $160 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 33 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The natural gas company posted revenue of $2.05 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $361.3 million, or 74 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $9.54 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ENLC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ENLC