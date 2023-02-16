Entergy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Entergy Corp. (ETR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $97.7 million.

The New Orleans-based company said it had profit of 51 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The power company posted revenue of $3.27 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.65 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.1 billion, or $5.37 per share. Revenue was reported as $13.76 billion.

Entergy expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.55 to $6.85 per share.

_____

