Eversource: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Eversource Energy (ES) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $320.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Springfield, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 92 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The New England power provider posted revenue of $3.03 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.67 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.4 billion, or $4.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.29 billion.

Eversource expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.25 to $4.43 per share.

