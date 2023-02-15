Faro Technologies: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE MARY, Fla. (AP) — LAKE MARY, Fla. (AP) — Faro Technologies Inc. (FARO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lake Mary, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 38 cents per share.

The computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software company posted revenue of $103.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $26.8 million, or $1.46 per share. Revenue was reported as $345.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Faro Technologies expects its results to range from a loss of 22 cents per share to a loss of 2 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $81 million to $89 million for the fiscal first quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FARO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FARO