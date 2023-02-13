Fidelity National: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) on Monday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $17.36 billion, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $29.28. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.71 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.70 per share.

The banking and payment technologies company posted revenue of $3.71 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.68 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $16.72 billion, or $27.68 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $14.53 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Fidelity National expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.17 to $1.23. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.08.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.38 billion to $3.43 billion for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $3.81 billion.

Fidelity National expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.70 to $6 per share, with revenue ranging from $14.2 billion to $14.45 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FIS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FIS