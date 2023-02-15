Fonar: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Fonar Corp. (FONR) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $2.2 million.

The Melville, New York-based company said it had profit of 32 cents per share.

The MRI scanner designer posted revenue of $24.3 million in the period.

_____

