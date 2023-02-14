Garrett Motion: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROLLE, Switzerland (AP) — ROLLE, Switzerland (AP) — Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $112 million.

The Rolle, Switzerland-based company said it had net income of 23 cents per share.

The maker of vehicle turbocharging and electric-boosting gear posted revenue of $898 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $390 million, or 75 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.6 billion.

Garrett Motion expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.55 billion to $3.85 billion.

