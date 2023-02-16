HAMILTON HM 08, Bermuda (AP) — Golden Ocean Group Ltd. (GOGL) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $68.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton Hm 08, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of 34 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 29 cents per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $249.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $180.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $461.8 million, or $2.29 per share. Revenue was reported as $834.9 million.

