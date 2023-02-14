GXO Logistics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $46 million.

The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 83 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The contract logistics provider posted revenue of $2.47 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.44 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $197 million, or $1.67 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.99 billion.

GXO Logistics expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.30 to $2.50 per share.

