Halozyme Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $57.7 million.

The San Diego-based company said it had profit of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 48 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $181.5 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $186.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $202.1 million, or $1.44 per share. Revenue was reported as $660.1 million.

Halozyme Therapeutics expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.50 to $2.65 per share, with revenue in the range of $815 million to $845 million.

