Henry Schein: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $47 million.

The Melville, New York-based company said it had profit of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and asset impairment costs, were $1.21 per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.21 per share.

The health care products maker posted revenue of $3.37 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.36 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $538 million, or $3.91 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.65 billion.

Henry Schein expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.25 to $5.42 per share.

