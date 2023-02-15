Hersha Hospitality: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AP NEWS
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results missed Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, said it had funds from operations of $16.1 million, or 34 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 36 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $26.9 million, or 62 cents per share.

The hotel real estate investment trust, based in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, posted revenue of $96.5 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $95 million.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $60.5 million, or $1.30 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $405.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Hersha Hospitality expects its per-share funds from operations to range from 4 cents to 8 cents.

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HT

