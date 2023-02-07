Evolution Petroleum: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Evolution Petroleum Corp. (EPM) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $10.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 29 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $33.7 million in the period.

