Insight Enterprises: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $77.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chandler, Arizona-based company said it had profit of $2.13. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.53 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.13 per share.

The information technology provider posted revenue of $2.5 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.61 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $280.6 million, or $7.66 per share. Revenue was reported as $10.43 billion.

Insight Enterprises expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.90 to $10.10 per share.

