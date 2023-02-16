Integer: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Integer Holdings Corp. (ITGR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $18.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had net income of 54 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.11 per share.

The medical device outsource manufacturer posted revenue of $372.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $66.4 million, or $1.99 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.38 billion.

Integer expects full-year earnings in the range of $4 to $4.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.47 billion to $1.5 billion.

