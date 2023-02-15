InterDigital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — InterDigital Inc. (IDCC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $32.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had net income of $1.08.

The wireless research and development company posted revenue of $117.1 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $107.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $93.7 million, or $3.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $457.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IDCC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IDCC