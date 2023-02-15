Karyopharm Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $38.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Newton, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 34 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $33.6 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $33.9 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $165.3 million, or $2.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $157.1 million.

Karyopharm Therapeutics expects full-year revenue in the range of $160 million to $175 million.

