KBR: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — KBR Inc. (KBR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $93 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 62 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to 69 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The the engineering, construction company posted revenue of $1.61 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.65 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $190 million, or $1.26 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.56 billion.

KBR expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.76 to $2.96 per share.

