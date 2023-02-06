Kimball Electronics: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JASPER, Ind. (AP) — JASPER, Ind. (AP) — Kimball Electronics Inc. (KE) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $10.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jasper, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 44 cents per share.

The electronics manufacturing services company posted revenue of $436.7 million in the period.

Kimball Electronics expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.7 billion to $1.8 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KE