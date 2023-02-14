Leidos: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $177 million.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.28 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and asset impairment costs, came to $1.83 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.61 per share.

The security and engineering company posted revenue of $3.7 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.61 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $685 million, or $4.96 per share. Revenue was reported as $14.4 billion.

Leidos expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.40 to $6.80 per share, with revenue in the range of $14.7 billion to $15.1 billion.

